FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In a week the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inducts its 2020 class and a high honor is coming to a former Wildcat. Former Fort Valley State women's basketball coach Lonnie Bartley will join elite sports company.

When Bartley first began coaching at Fort Valley State in 1984, he had one goal in mind.

"We had no conference championships. All I wanted to do was win our first conference championship. I was able to do that. Then they just kept on coming and kept on coming," Bartley said.

Kept on coming is right. All told, Bartley and his wildcats hung 11 SIAC championship banners in the rafters and put up 27 consecutive winning seasons. He says the culture of FVSU made it as easy as it looked.

"Everybody was just on the same page. Some coaches I don't think they're ever in the same book much less the same page," Bartley said.

Bartley drew up 652 wins for the Wildcats and was named SIAC Coach of the Year 10 times. He's 45th all-time in total wins for any division and 10th among division 2 coaches. For his efforts, he'll be named to the 2020 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

"I don't think we coach or play to be named to the hall of fame. It's an honor," Bartley said. "I'm happy to take myself, my family and the entire wildcat family into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame."

When asked what he'll remember most about his time in the Valley, he said one thing.

"All for one, one for all. Together we stand, divided we fall. If it can be done, we can do it and that's what we've always believed. That if it could be done, then we're the team to do it," Bartley said.

Bartley will be inducted alongside seven others on February 21.