MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Women's basketball family just got a little bigger on Saturday as they welcome a new player to next year's squad.

Former Georgia State Panther Jada Lewis is coming to Macon.

Lewis is a graduate transfer who made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday.

The 5'7" guard broke her foot her sophomore year and received a medical redshirt for an extra year of eligibility.

Lewis is a career 12 points per game scorer at GSU and was named Second Team All-Sun Belt in 2019. She was the 2017 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.

She's excited to bring her talents down I-75.

"Honestly the decision was easy, Coach Gardner and Coach Syd and really all of the staff made me feel at home from the jump. They were very genuine in everything they said and I got to see the university through a virtual tour and I just loved it," Lewis said.

"It's really a blessing. Everybody doesn't get another chance or another opportunity and this is just amazing for me that I have one more opportunity to do some of the things that I want to do, which is number one, win a championship and I think coming to Mercer I'll be able to do that there," she said.

Lewis will join a squad that had just one upperclassman last year in Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Shannon Titus, who was a junior.

The Bears struggled this season winning just eight games after winning four straight conference titles, but they did turn heads after bouncing #2 seeded Chattanooga in the SoCon tournament before falling to #3 seed UNCG in overtime of the semifinals.

