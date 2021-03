A former Houston County Bear picked up his first win at the next level. Jaden Woods, now a freshman pitcher for the Georgia Bulldogs earned his first career win on Sunday as UGA beat Texas A&M 6-4 on the road.

It was the Bulldogs first ever win in College Station and propelled them to 16-7 and 2-4 in SEC play.



Woods pitched the last four innings, allowing only one run on three hits and recorded three strikeouts.