Former Houston County, UGA standout Quintin Banks finds new niche as artist

Former HoCo and UGA grad Quintin Banks is leaving his mark on the world wherever he touches.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Quintin Banks was a star football player for Houston County High School in 2006. Not only was he talented on the gridiron and the classroom, but he was a sort of a "Renaissance man," developing a skill on the canvas, something he says came just as natural as football.

“I fell in love with art a long time ago,“ says Banks. “I always had an itching for it. My family is actually pretty creative. Being the only child, there was only so much I could do to entertain myself. My mom could only play with me for so much, so a lot of times, I would just start drawing either Dragon Ball Z characters, Star Wars characters, or any kind of cartoons.”

After graduating from Houston County High School, Banks went on to continue his career as a student athlete at UGA playing football while majoring in studio arts. It was a tough assignment balancing both loves, but he persevered. Even while in Athens, he realized those days drawing in a notebook way back in middle school helped prepare him as a young adult in college.

“I remember drawing in the Feagin Mill Middle School yearbook. We had a contest and I won,“ explains Banks. “I knew then I was good enough to at least draw things for people.”

Now that his playing days are over, Banks is married with a family now, but he is still pursuing his love of drawing, which has grown from a hobby to a passion, to a business, and one day, hopefully, a full-time career.

“My brother once told me, 'A lot of people are always looking for a niche or how they can make money,“ says Banks. “He always told me, 'You have a million dollars in your hand based off the fact you can draw from God-given ability and it’s natural for you.' I took that conversation and ran with it.“ 

Now, Banks is working full-time as a project manager in metro Atlanta because he says he still has to pay the bills until his dream of selling his art becomes full-time. If you’d like to see some of Quintin’s creations or purchase one of your own, head over to his Instagram page and check out this talented son of Central Georgia.

