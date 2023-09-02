'Mama wants that ring': Former Mary Persons standout set to play in Super Bowl

When the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday there will be a reunion of several Georgia Bulldogs but only one with roots in Central Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — When Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, there will be a reunion of several Georgia Bulldogs but only one with roots in Central Georgia.

Forsyth native Malik Herring, together again with former college teammates Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

The close friends will play against one another for the first time, and Malik’s mom, Sabrina, is excited about the matchup.

“I was thinking, either way, it goes, we all win,” says Sabrina Watts-Mays. “But I ain’t gonna lie, mama wants that ring.”

Malik is a reserve defensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs and playing for a chance at a Super Bowl ring.

Herring played his high school ball at Mary Persons and the University of Georgia before being picked up by Kansas City in 2021 as a free agent.

This week the city of Forsyth has decorated downtown with “Malik Herring” banners to let everybody know just how proud they are of their hometown hero.

“So when I came home and came to the light and was looking around, I saw the signs and teared up,” says Watts-Mays. “I was just overwhelmed, getting choked up talking about it that they did this for him.”

Herring actively gives back to his Monroe County community with Christmas giveaways, donations, and special appearances in the off-season.