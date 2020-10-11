Former Mercer Bear Kyle Lewis wins AL Rookie of the Year

Former Mercer University baseball player Kyle Lewis can add American League Rookie of the Year to an already impressive Major League resume.
Lewis was named to the award unanimously by Major League Baseball, Monday.
Lewis played a stellar year for the Seattle Mariners in his first year as a Major Leaguer. He played in 58 games for the Mariners, led the team in batting average (.262), home runs (11), runs (37) and walks (34). He is the first rookie to lead his team in all those categories since Mark McGwire did the same for the Oakland A's in 1987.
Lewis also led all AL rookies in walks and total bases. He finished second among AL rookies in hits (54) and RBIs (28) and fourth in stolen bases (five).