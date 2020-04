FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A former Peach County football standout will be taking his talents to the NFL.

Tyrique McGhee, who played college football at the University of Georgia, went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He agreed to terms to an undrafted free agency deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per the team's website.

McGhee is one of 20 undrafted free agents to agree to deals with the Rams.

While at Georgia, McGhee recorded 59 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 11 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.