Former Twiggs County Cobra surprises athletes with new weight room

Darqueze Dennard unveiled new weight room for the school.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Parents and football players came to see the unveiling of the new places student-athletes will train in at Twiggs County Middle-High School. Athletic director Irady Perry says this was a project they started on last summer.

"We just want to motivate all our students, and it's not just for our student-athletes it's for all our students in our weight room, so we just want to give them a major shout out and for everybody in our community to come take a look and enjoy what we have to offer," Perry said.

Perry says the school reached out to former Twiggs County football star Darqueze Dennard for help because he was a Cobras football player. Dennard graduated from Twiggs County High in 2010. He says giving back to his community is a good feeling.

"Being able to reach my dreams and be a blessing just the least I could do to give some motivation to the younger guys," Dennard said.

Dennard went on to play at Michigan State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication. He was a first round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He went on to also play for the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers. Senior quarterback Thomas Little says he the old weight room doesn't compare to the new one and he likes it.

"I've never seen stuff like this before and it's just glad to bring it to the community," Little said.