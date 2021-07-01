Former UGA head coach Mark Richt announces Parkinson's disease diagnosis

On his Twitter account, Richt said he chose to address his illness due to people noticing a difference in his walking

DESTIN, Fla. — Former longtime University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt announced on social media Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

On his Twitter account, Richt said he chose to address his illness due to people noticing a difference in his walking.

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decided to tell everyone at the same time," Richt said.

"In the meantime, I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACC Network."

Richt was head coach at Georgia from 2001-2015. After retiring as head coach with the Miami Hurricanes, he enjoyed a career as a college football analyst.