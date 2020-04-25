WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Marquez Callaway didn't hear his name called in the three days of the NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean his path to the NFL is over.

Callaway is reportedly signing an undrafted free agency deal with the New Orleans Saints, his agent told Knox Knews.

Callaway played his high school football at Warner Robins High School before signing a football scholarship at Tennessee.

The Central Georgia standout collected 92 receptions during his career at Tennessee, including 30 his senior year. He caught six touchdowns in 2019 and his 1,646 reception yards are 16th in Tennessee Volunteer history. Callaway was also a second-team All-SEC honoree as a return specialist his senior year. He averaged after averaging 14 yards per return and scored one touchdown.