"Every day is feeling like a dream": Forsyth welcomes Malik Herring back home after winning Superbowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Herring says this is just the beginning and the best is yet to come.

FORSYTH, Ga. — It was a homecoming over the weekend for NFL player Malik Herring.

The City of Forsyth celebrated his achievements on and off the gridiron.

“Every day is feeling like a dream. It feels like reality has settled in especially with this ceremony, it’s just a blessing,” Herring said.

The ceremony he's referring to, was a two-hour celebration honoring Malik Herring for his recent accomplishment of winning the Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A few years earlier as a freshman at UGA, Herring came up short of a national title in 2017. But being the first person from Forsyth to ever to win the NFL's crown and glory, the defensive lineman says he is sitting on top of the world.

“Don't nothing compare to the Super Bowl and I know all my Dawgs are national champions but this one here is the dream, is what we all dreamed about since being 5,6-years-old playing football,” Herring said.

His former Bulldog teammate and now NFL colleagues Jordan Davis, Eric Stokes and Devante Wyatt were just a few guests in the crowd of about 150 family, fans and friends.

All came to honor Herring who has come a long way from starring at Dan Pitts Stadium on football Friday nights and overcoming a serious knee injury weeks before the NFL Draft that cost him a chance to hear his name called.

But, his dream of playing in the league were not denied. As an undrafted free agent, the Kansas City Chiefs are still helping Herring make dreams come true for himself, his family and his hometown.

“Just growing up here, we didn't have much and not much to look up to, could easily get distracted. I looked up to greats Tre Battle, Peppi Zellner and Mario Harvey. They made it and I tried to see what they did and the other greats that didn't make it to see where they went wrong at and try to put it all in one and combine it with my life and do it all for the kids,” Herring said.

A proclamation from Monroe County, the key to the city of Forsyth, gifts from Mary Persons High School along with words from his mom Sabrina and brother Tevin were all part of the celebration.