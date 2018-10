The Wildcats were within reach at halftime, but the Bears pulled away in the 3rd quarter scoring 17 straight points to get the win.

Fort Valley drops to 1-7 on the year.

Lorenzo Smothers finished with 210 all-purpose yards for the Wildcats. Fort Valley returns to SIAC play next weekend on Oct. 27th in Atlanta against Morehouse College.

