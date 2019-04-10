FORT VALLEY, Ga. — College football Saturday is upon us. Marvin James gives us a preview of what’s to come on game day.

The Fort Valley State Wildcats are on a roll. After starting the season off 0-2, the Blue-and-Gold have racked up back-to-back wins and ready to keep momentum going with their third victory as they prepare to challenge Florida Tech on the road, and fourth-year head coach Kevin Porter is ready for the showdown.

The Mercer Bears are on an opposite path as the Wildcats, instead in the midst of a two-game losing streak, but Coach Bobby Lamb and the Orange are hoping the third time is a charm as they re-enter Southern Conference play, welcoming Chattanooga to Five Star Stadium to get back on track.

We're one and one in the conference and we have a long way to go. Every conference game is going to come down to the fourth quarter, and we're looking forward to Chattanooga coming to town, and our fans. It’s our third home game in a row at Five Star Stadium, which is pretty impressive, and we need everybody there behind the Bears, so we can come up with a win," Lamb said.

It’s been two weeks since the Georgia Bulldogs have been in action. Last time out, the number 3-ranked Dawgs took down number 7 Notre Dame between the hedges. Now that the bye week is over, the Red-and-Black are ready to get back on track, taking on the Volunteers on Good ol' Rocky Top.

