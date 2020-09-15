Fort Valley State graduate student, former basketball player killed in car wreck

D'Angelo Strickland, a Lithonia, Georgia native and graduate student, was 22 years old.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley State University community is mourning after a former member of their men's basketball team died last week.

The university website says D'Angelo Strickland died in a car accident Wednesday.

The Lithonia, Georgia native served as a forward on Fort Valley State's basketball team while he was an undergraduate student.

He was 22-years-old.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. D'Angelo Strickland," Fort Valley State President Paul Jones said in a release. "Mr. Strickland was a cherished part of our Wildcat campus community and a passionate former student-athlete. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

Strickland was recently accepted into the university's clinical mental health counseling graduate program, according to the release.

Last month, he completed his Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing degree at FVSU.

The university called Strickland a "voting advocate" and says he supported on campus programs aimed to encourage college students to vote in the upcoming election.

In the release, FVSU head men's basketball Coach Mark Sherrill said he got to tell Strickland how proud he was of his former player's accomplishments shortly before his death.