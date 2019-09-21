FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It was a great day to be a Fort Valley State Wildcat as the football team got its first win of the season over a struggling Shorter Hawks squad in The Valley, 30-23.

Slade Jarman threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and ran for a third while leading the Wildcat offense to 336 yards of total offense. His favorite receiver was junior receiver Shemar Bridges.

Bridges caught seven receptions for 122 yards including a 53-yard bomb that set up a score for the Wildcats to go up 22-13 with 59 seconds remaining in the first half.

QA Walker and Justin Ross also had six receptions a piece and Walker ended the game with 96 yards and a touchdown. Ross, a Shorter University transfer, had 31 yards in the match-up with his former squad.

The defense struggled to stop Shorter early in the game, but came up with two big turnovers in the second quarter. An interception by Mike Hicks Jr. was returned 56 yards to the Shorter two-yard line and set up a score for the Wildcats.

Fort Valley State went into the locker room up 23-13 at halftime. A third quarter score by Jamari Clark from two yards out and a fourth quarter fumble recovery by Zaquan Baldwin was enough to seal the win.

FVSU will see their next action on Sept. 28 in the Upstate HBCU Classic against Benedict College in Greenville, S.C. Kickoff is 3 p.m.

