Fort Valley State University names Shawn Gibbs as Wildcats head coach

Athletic Director Anthony Holliman introduced longtime North Carolina A&T assistant Shawn Gibbs as the 16th football coach to ever lead the Wildcats.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University has a new head football coach!

Gibbs upgrades from being a running backs coach with the Aggies in the MEAC to head man at Fort Valley State University in the SIAC.

He replaces Maurice Flowers, who spent only two years in the blue and gold before leaving and taking over the vacancy at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.