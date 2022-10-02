Fort Valley State University names Shawn Gibbs as Wildcats head coach

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University has a new head football coach!
Athletic Director Anthony Holliman introduced longtime North Carolina A&T assistant Shawn Gibbs as the 16th football coach to ever lead the Wildcats.
Gibbs upgrades from being a running backs coach with the Aggies in the MEAC to head man at Fort Valley State University in the SIAC.
He replaces Maurice Flowers, who spent only two years in the blue and gold before leaving and taking over the vacancy at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.
Gibbs says he is excited to be in Central Georgia and is ready to go to work. He’s the fourth head football coach hired in the valley since 2008, but he has plenty to work with since the program signed 38 players earlier this month on National Signing Day.