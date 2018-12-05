The FPD girls soccer team completed a perfect season capping it off with 2-0 win over Athens Academy in the GHSA 1A title game to claim the state championship.

The Lady Vikings started the scoring in the 26th minute as Sadie Frame set up Maggie Davis who knocked home the first goal of the game with a strike to the bottom left of the net.

The teams would go into the break with FPD leading 1-0 and then 5 minutes after the intermission, the Lady Vikings scored again. Jansyn Samples scored a header off of Lily Peavy's corner kick which gave the Vikings the 2-0 lead, and it was enough as they grabbed the win.

This state championship comes after the Lady Vikings were bounced in the finals a year ago. It's their first championship since 2012 and they finish the season 23-0.

