FPD senior needs your votes to send him to national three-point contest

The winner of the #DreamFearlessly fan vote contest will compete during the NCAA basketball national championship weekend.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voting begins Monday at 12 and ends March 18 at 12. Fans can vote every day, once per day.

A high school senior basketball player could earn a ticket to the NCAA basketball championships in Indianapolis with the help of Central Georgia.

Jordan Jones is a senior on the First Presbyterian Day School basketball team. Jones is entered in the American Family Insurance "#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote" digital three-point contest.

The contest will determine the final spot in the company's slam dunk and three point championships.

It's a four week digital contest where sixteen kids from across the nation virtually battle head to head and the fans determine the victor online.

The winner will be invited to compete in the three-point contest held during the NCAA national championship weekend in Indianapolis in April.

Fan voting begins Monday and will last throughout the week before the next matchup is announced.