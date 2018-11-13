This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

They played some outstanding football Sunday in Atlanta -- I'm not talking about the Falcons who actually were in Cleveland and whose performance was anything but outstanding.

I'm referring to the other football -- with the round ball and the players minus pads, although at times, it seems like they could use them.

Atlanta United defeated New York City FC Sunday in the MLS Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Attendance inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- nearly 71,000 people, a Major League Soccer playoff record breaking the mark set last year inside the same building.

A quick confession -- when I first heard Arthur Blank was bringing an MLS team to Atlanta, I thought here's a man with way too much money on his hands, no way this team will attract a big following and no way they'll come close to filling that big stadium.

Turns out Mr. Blank knew what he was doing. His team drew over a million people this season, seemingly setting attendance records every time they opened the doors.

The atmosphere is electric and the team has thrived in that environment.

If Atlanta United can knock out a very good New York Red Bulls team, they would host the MLS Championship on December 8.

So after Georgia's near miss and the Falcons poor play, we may still get a football champion from the state of Georgia this season.

© 2018 WMAZ