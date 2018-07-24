I initially thought about delving into the Julio Jones contract controversy tonight or maybe the Braves dilemma on whether or not to trade a hot prospect for some bullpen help and then came word a coaching friend had finished running the final few laps of his life.

The news wasn't unexpected - Coach John Peacock waged war with cancer for nearly 18 months supported unwaveringly by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and countless others in the Dodge County Community.

Some people achieve notoriety through what they do - the title they tote around - others attain their status through who they are - the lives they influence - the lives they change - the example they set.

I always made sure to cover at least one Dodge County home football game every fall so I could see Coach - he was easy to find - resting in a chair under the scoreboard on the field that bears his name.

We shared laughs, swapped stories and I always walked away with a smile on my face - a gift from a man who stood for much more than mere wins and losses - although Coach Peacock always enjoyed getting a W - nearly 200 of them truth be told.

So when I roll into Eastman this fall - the chair will sit empty - the smile gone but never forgotten and I'll choose on that night to spare the tears and instead soak up the cheers content in the knowledge that John Marshall Peacock's was a life well lived.

And that's tonight's Frankly Speaking.

© 2018 WMAZ