This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

The thrill is back.

The 2018 High School Football season kicked off last week with some really good games and field full of hot highlights.

Some folks say we cover too much football -- that we should spend more time focusing on other fall sports, but let's face facts -- prep football drives the interest meter, and large, enthusiastic crowds inside stadiums on Friday nights tell me people love watch their teams, especially when they win.

And therein lies what is becoming a problem with fans of some prep programs -- they expect -- almost demand -- their team win every week, and when that doesn't happen, some folks get a little hot under the collar complaining about everything from coaches, to bad calls, to even the kids themselves.

I understand school pride, even town pride -- the 'We're better than you' chest-thumping, but can we please keep this in perspective? We're talking about young men and, in some cases, young women, working very hard juggling classes, practice time, and handling homework.

Most will never play the game again, at least competitively, once they graduate.

So how about we cheer our hearts out for them, let them know we appreciate their efforts for our team and town, and let the wins and losses fall where they may.

