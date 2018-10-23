This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

The day many people look forward to all year long is rapidly approaching -- no, not Christmas, although that is two months from Thursday if you're keeping score.

It's Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, home base for the big game give or take a few years since 1933.

To call this just another football game would be like calling The Masters just another golf tournament.

Adults view it as a throwback to their carefree younger years before jobs, marriage, and a mortgage.

Students view it as a rite of passage, a perk of attending school in Athens, Georgia and Gainesville, Florida -- a multi-day party probably paid for by parents.

As for the actual game itself, this year's storyline is compelling -- two Top 10 teams tied for first in the SEC East.

Winner gets the inside track on playing for the Conference Title in December and keeps alive their National Championship dreams.

Loser gets a rash of ruthless rants on social media.

Your pick depends on whether you bleed Red and Black like myself or Blue and Orange like Jonathan Perez.

Now I'm fond of saying in this segment -- remember, it's just a game -- but in the case of the Dogs and Gators, pretty sure that rule doesn't apply.

© 2018 WMAZ