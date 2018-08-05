It's the type of number that jumps out at you -- 29 of the 32 players taken in the first round of this year's NFL Draft played more than one sport in high school. That's according to trackingfootball.com.

Last year, the number was 30 out of 32.

What is the takeaway? Depends on what side of the line you fall -- some people passionately believe a child is better set up for future stardom or at least a college scholarship if they specialize in one sport as they move through their high school years.

Others will tell you kids benefit from playing a variety of sports even if their talents might be better suited to one.

You can pull up examples to highlight both camps -- Tattnall's Logan Simmons is one of the top high school baseball prospects in the country. That's the only varsity sport he's played at Tattnall the past two years.

On the other hand, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm helped the Houston County Bears to a state baseball title his junior year while also handing his football duties.

And pro golfer Russell Henley played basketball and golf at Stratford Academy.

I say listen to your child -- if they enjoy more than one sport, support them. After all, having fun is still the name of the game, isn't it?

© 2018 WMAZ