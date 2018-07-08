This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

So let's see if I have this straight.

A high-profile college football coach said he knew one of his assistant coaches was accused of assaulting his wife on more than one occasion but kept the coach on his staff.

That same high-profile head coach admitted he lied to the media when he said didn't know about the most recent accusations from 2015.

The assistant coach accused of assault went on television and radio and denied ever hitting his wife even though text messages exist in which the coach apologized to his wife for abusing her.

And the alleged victim says, on at least two occasions, people lobbied hard face-to-face for her not to press charges in order to save the alleged abuser's job.

And we wonder why abuse victims remain reluctant to come forward with their horrific and oftentimes terrifying tales.

And here's another twist -- as this story has dramatically developed over the past several days, the focus shifted away from the alleged victim and onto whether or not the high-profile head coach will keep his job.

An online petition designed to save Urban Meyer's job had drawn thousands of signatures at last check and there was a rally to support Meyer earlier Monday.

Now, I don't know how this all plays out, but one thing I'm pretty sure of -- the lives of the alleged victim and her two children are forever altered, and not in a good way, and whole bunch of people don't really seem to care.

