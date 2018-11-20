This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

It's hard to believe another Thanksgiving week has rolled around, and even harder to believe the boss hasn't pulled the plug yet on this Monday night madness that allows me to speak Frankly.

So in keeping with the spirit of the holiday, allow me to offer a few words of thanks.

I am thankful every morning when my feet hit the floor and I don't hear too many bones crack as I roll out of bed.

I am thankful for my children and grandson who try and keep me from dressing and acting like a guy over 60.

I am thankful to work at place and in a newsroom with people I love and respect greatly.

I am thankful for the Macon-Bibb firefighters who fry my turkey every year which means one less call for them to have to answer.

I am thankful for all of our law enforcement folks who stand tall in times of trouble.

I am thankful for principals and teachers and coaches who share their knowledge and their passion with our young people.

I am thankful for everyone who help make Football Friday Nights so special.

I am thankful for all of you who stop and share smiles, stories, and even prayers.

May your week be filled with many blessings and here's to snatching the last piece of pie while no one is watching.

