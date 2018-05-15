This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

So the Supreme Court said, "Enough is enough -- you can't have a law limiting sports gambling to one state," that state being home to a sports bettor's paradise -- Las Vegas.

The playing field is now wide open -- let the betting mayhem begin.

Hold everything. All Monday's ruling does is clear a path for states to legalize sports betting on their own terms -- that's it.

New Jersey, which took the case to court, will obviously jump in pretty quickly, with a couple of other states following close behind.

I don't think Georgia is on the shortlist and I don't expect it to move all that swiftly, which means you probably won't be throwing a few bucks down legally on the Falcons-Eagles NFL Opener in September or tossing down some cash when the Braves play in the World Series come October.

That's probably a good thing -- the American Gaming Association estimates at least $150 billion a year are gambled on sports in this country -- 97 percent of that amount bet illegally.

The big worry from my perspective -- open access to legal sports betting could result in a whole bunch of folks wagering money they don't really have on sports they think they know a whole lot about.

