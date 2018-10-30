This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

The high school football regular season wraps up this Friday, and that means it's time to salute all of our hardworking young men and women who help make high school football stadiums light up on Friday nights.

Now I know the spotlight shines brightest on the players, and that is understandable -- many of these kids train year round, including a whole lot of time spent in the weight room during the hot summer months, with the full understanding they will not play the game at the next level.

But the high school football experience is not just about what happens between the people in the pads -- do yourself a favor and go watch the Mary Persons Bulldogs run through a huge banner created by the cheerleaders every home game -- those banners are works of art and take hours to create.

Or stay in your seat at halftime and listen to the band perform a routine they've spent hours perfecting and remember there's a good chance those same band members will be up bright and early the next morning morning busing to a competition.

So let's take a minute to salute all of the students who do their part to make Football Friday Nights so special.

© 2018 WMAZ