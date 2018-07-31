The sky is falling - the sky is falling and the folks in charge of the Braves don't seem to care.

At least that's what a lot of fans seem to think.

Their team is battling for first place but struggling and the front office won't go out and get some players to help push them past the Phillies.

To be fair - the team did acquire two pitchers - one of whom - Jonny Venters - overcame three arm operations.

But The needs are still many - a strong starter - reliable reliever and a heavy hitter.

So what do you do - trade top talent for a three month rental who could push you over the top or stand pat and possibly miss out on an unexpected opportunity to add another division title to the team's rich history.

I believe in being bold - taking a gamble - and moments ago the Braves veered that way acquiring outfielder Adam Duvall from the Reds for three players including pitcher Lucas Sims and utility player Preston Tucker.Duvall has hammered 79 home runs over the past three seasons and was an All-Star in 2016.

I like the pickup - we'll see if more moves follow.

And a tip of the hat to Chipper Jones who played one season at Luther Williams Field. He's the fourth Braves first ballot Hall of Famer from the team that dominated the 90's and early 2000's. Toss in a Hall of Fame manager and General Manager and you realize how special that group really was.

And that's this week's Frankly Speaking.

