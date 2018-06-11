This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ’s veteran news and sports anchor, Frank Malloy.

Sports is all about numbers -- runs, points, goals, touchdowns.

In most cases, the higher your team's total, the better chance you have to win.

Your team scores 31, your co-worker's team scores 30, you get bragging rights and maybe pocket a couple of bucks at your buddies expense.

But as much as we love sports and love our teams, we're limited in what we can do to help them win. Let's face it -- Brian Snitker's not going to ask us which relief pitcher to bring in and Kirby Smart isn't looking into the stands for advice on what play to call or defense to run.

This week, however, you do get to play a part in the numbers game -- it's called a vote. A lot of you have already done it, many more are predicted to weigh in at the polls Tuesday. That's a good thing.

Voter turnout for Georgia's most recent gubernatorial election -- 50 percent, 55 percent for the 2016 presidential election -- barely over half the registered voters. That's not so good.

So whether it's sports or politics, it's all about the numbers, only this time, you actually have a say in who wins.

