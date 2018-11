Freddie Freeman won his first Gold Glove Award for the first time of his career. He shared the award with Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Outfielders Ender Inciarte and Nick Markakis won their third Gold Glove Honor of their careers, Inciarte picking up the award for the third straight time.

He becomes the first Brave to win three straight since Andruw Jones won 10 in a row from 1998-2007.

Atlanta tied the Boston Red Sox for the most Gold Glove winners this season with three.

