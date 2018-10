Tobias Oliver who played at Northside is a red shirt freshman at Georgia Tech and was named the Co-Rookie of the week after putting up 215 rushing yards, and scored 3 touchdowns in the win against Virginia Tech.

Jake Fromm, played at Houston County is now a sophomore at Georgia and led the Bulldogs to a win over Florida in Jacksonville. Fromm threw for 3 touchdowns, 17 of 24, and 240 yards as the then ranked No. 7 Bulldogs beat No. 9 Florida this past weekend.

