Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program. Pittman, an Oklahoma native, has been coaching at the FBS level since 1994. He has been in the Southeastern Conference, including a three-year stint at Arkansas, since 2012. He has spent the last four years at Georgia working for Kirby Smart. Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season that led to the firing of coach Chad Morris after less than two seasons.