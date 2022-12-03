Georgia Bulldog celebrated in Milledgeville

One of the NCAA National Football champions Javon Bullard graduated from Baldwin high school In 2020

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The champ is here! One of the recent NCAA National Football champions calls Milledgeville home.

And he was back on Baldwin soil being celebrated by family, friends and fans of the red and black.

Javon Bullard graduated from Baldwin High School in 2020. He went on to letter his freshman year was seeing action in 14 of 15 games during their first national title run in 40 years.

A notable moment for Bullard was him leading the team in tackles with 6 during the Charleston Southern Contest.

Gifts and proclamations were given to the Dawgs defensive back in honor of his accomplishments of becoming a national champion.

Bullard spent the entire day visiting with the elementary and middle schools and sharing words of wisdom before returning to Athens to begin prepping for Spring football drills next week.

"It's surreal to be able to celebrate and have your very own day in your very own city. Its just a surreal moment and I couldn't be more humbled and be more thankful. I appreciate the opportunity," Bullard said.

The celebration is going to have be put on pause for a short while because Bullard and the Dawgs report to spring football training Sunday at 6 p.m. to begin the 2022 pre-season.