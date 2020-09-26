x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

UGA football back in action starting today | Everything you need to know

The Bulldogs are in Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

ATLANTA — UGA fans might be forgiven for thinking this day would never come, but it is indeed here: The Bulldogs are back in action today.

RELATED: Bulldogs unveil classic looking uniforms honoring 1980 national championship

The team is in Fayetteville, Ark., where they'll take on the Razorbacks  for their first game of the season. It'll kick off the SEC-only schedule the conference constructed as the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into college football plans.

Among other things Dawgs fans will be watching closely, all eyes are expected to be on D’Wan Mathis as he takes over the reins at quarterback after Jake Fromm held them for three years.

The basics

  • Who: Georgia Bulldogs
  • What: Season opener vs. Arkansas
  • Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
  • When: 4 p.m.
  • TV: SEC Network

RELATED: SEC announces full 2020 football schedule: Here are Georgia's matchups

Each team in the SEC is playing a 10-game, league-only schedule this season. Two additional conference opponents were added to every team's original slate of eight games.

In addition to Arkansas, Mississippi State was added to Georgia's schedule.

RELATED: No Uga on the field in 2020 for UGA

Today will mark the first time the Bulldogs have played Arkansas since 2014, a game they won 45-32.

UGA's full schedule:

  • Sept. 26 at Arkansas
  • Oct. 3 vs Auburn
  • Oct. 10 vs Tennessee
  • Oct. 17 at Alabama
  • Oct. 24 at Kentucky
  • Oct. 31 Open Date
  • Nov. 7 vs Florida (Jacksonville, FL)
  • Nov. 14 at Missouri
  • Nov. 21 vs Mississippi St.
  • Nov. 28 at South Carolina
  • Dec. 5 vs Vanderbilt
  • Dec. 12  Open Date

On Saturday in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs will be wearing their new throwback uniforms as they honor the 40th anniversary of their 1980 national championship team.

"It will be pretty cool to be able to go out there in something new," offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer told the team website.

MORE HEADLINES

Related Articles