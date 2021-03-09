Dawgs on top | Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 in the nation for first time since 1982

They were a unanimous pick to top the rankings.

ATLANTA — The Dawgs, truly, are on top.

The latest Associated Press college football rankings issued Sunday confirmed the widely-expected - that the Georgia Bulldogs would officially be recognized as the No.1 team in the country.

They were a unanimous pick to top the rankings, the first time the Dawgs have been No. 1 since 1982. Alabama, who had been No. 1, left an opening for UGA after stumbling against Texas A&M in a last-second field goal loss.

It comes after Georgia once again dusted off what was supposed to be at least somewhat formidable competition - this time a 34-10 win over Auburn, at Auburn.

They did so one week after flattening another highly ranked opponent in Arkansas, again with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett at the helm.

The 6-0 Bulldogs have only allowed 33 points all season. Auburn's third-quarter touchdown on Saturday was the first time a team has crossed the end zone against Georgia before the fourth quarter all season.

Their ridiculously dominant defense still has not allowed a first-half touchdown.

Increasingly, expectations are building for the Dawgs to capture what would be their first national championship since 1980.

The Bulldogs will be the measuring stick once again next week for an opponent going through a surprise rise in the rankings - undefeated Kentucky clocked in at No. 11.

It will be a tall task for the Wildcats though to avoid the fates of the Razorbacks and Tigers before them.