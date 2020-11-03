MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — After a strong start to the season, the Georgia College baseball team is looking to bring momentum home to Milledgeville. The Bobcats are 13-2 and 9-2 in Peach Belt conference play. Coach Brad Eller said this team would like to return to the championship play of 2018, when GC won 44 games.

"We still have some guys in the program that were from that team that were Peach Belt champions in the tournament and the regular season. We've got a lot of at-bats and some innings pitched, and I think that veteran poise has allowed us to play well at the beginning of the season," Eller said.

Eller is talking about veterans like KC Brown. The senior is a South Georgia State transfer having a lights out season with 21 RBIs and three homeruns to go with a .400 batting average. In his second year with the Bobcats, he says they've put "Milly" back in family.

"Last year was more business and this year, we just have more continuity and it's translated to more wins for us," Brown said.

Redshirt junior pitcher, Brennan Crooms, agreed that chemistry has been at a premium this year.

"I live at one of the houses that the majority of the guys are there all the time. I get home from class and my house is packed, with all of them. They're all in there hanging out, so I think we mesh really well," Crooms said.

Chemistry off the field has translated to wins on it. Three players are batting .400 or better with at least 17 RBIs and three pitchers, including Crooms, have at least 3 wins.

"The pitching carries over into the defense, the defense carries over into the hitting and it just kind of takes off, and that momentum, all that positive momentum just carries us forward," Brown said.

They've especially needed the momentum away from home. Georgia College is 9-1 on the road this year, but now they return to John Kurtz field for a much needed home stand.

"To see the lights turn on, on Friday night at John Kurtz Field on a Friday night that'll get your blood going. We like to say we play like our hair's on fire, so I think our hair will be on fire all weekend," Eller said.

The Bobcats play UNC Pembroke this weekend in a conference matchup. Friday's first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

RELATED: Baldwin County deputy wins softball world championship

RELATED: GHSA will add bass fishing next year as an official sport

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.