Georgia College suspends fall athletic competition

The college will explore opportunities for spring competition

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College and State University is the latest athletic program to suspend their fall sports competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GCSU announced, Friday, that it will not allow outside competition for their athletes during the fall semester.

This will affect athletes that participate in women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

Georgia College, a Peach Belt conference member, will also not allow competition for spring sports that have non-championship play in the fall.

That includes baseball, softball, golf, and men's and women's tennis.

The University said it will continue to monitor information received from the NCAA in order to make a decision about when athletes could return.

“While the Peach Belt is allowing competition in Cross Country, Golf and Tennis, the appropriate action for Georgia College is to seek to provide this experience in the Spring 2021 semester,” Director of Athletics Wendell Staton said. "The cancellation of the NCAA Fall Championships is disappointing to our student-athletes and we hope to be able to provide an opportunity for competition for Spring 2021 in all sports."

The college said a number of factors contributed to the decision.

"Many factors influenced this decision as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The logistical, financial, legal and ethical issues, associated with testing, as well as the existing ban on non-essential travel are all factors in this decision. This is the most prudent action for our student-athletes, our department and for Georgia College," he said.

Georgia College athletics will make a determination about winter sports including men's and women's basketball at a later date.