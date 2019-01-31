MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We're days away from one of the year's most watched programs in America -- the Super Bowl!

Whether it's the game, halftime show or the crazy commercials, there's something for everybody on Sunday.

Most people would tell you they have a Super Bowl commercial they'll never forget, but have you ever thought about why businesses invest so much money into the ads?

"One of the theories we talk about in this course is order of presentation, where you put the most important information in a commercial," said Georgia College marketing lecturer Kimberly Roush.

Roush's students will live tweet during the big game to learn about what makes you watch and buy.

"They're looking for some creative elements, so we discuss five specific creative components of an advertisement," she said.

Students are required to tweet at least 10 times using the #GCMSBP, which is a hashtag that students in her class can get behind.

"All I can say is I'm really excited about it honestly. I've never gone into the Super Bowl with any sort of agenda or real meaning to it," said junior Charles Evans.

"It is important for us to be able to interact with consumers and customers like that," said junior Mary Barrington.

At the end -- instead of a trophy -- students have to write a paper. But since they're working during the game, they get to have a Super Bowl party later this month.

At the party, they'll discuss their tweets during the game's commercials.

"We look at it from a consumer [standpoint], we look at it from a professional [standpoint], we look at it from my class' perspective," Roush said.

From the sound of her students; they are pumped.

"It's the biggest stage of the year for commercials, so you see some serious creativity," Evans said.

"I'm really interested to see big celebrities like that and it is not going to be that common," Barrington said.

In past years, sponsors like Snickers and Budweiser have sent her students free swag just for tweeting and catching the attention of these big name brands.