MACON, Ga. — For the second straight year, Georgia's championship dreams were stained crimson.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had the Dawgs' number. Entering year four under Head Coach Kirby Smart with the most experienced team he's had to date, Georgia Football believes their poised to hoist the big trophy in 2020.

Smart has a clear vision for the 2019 season.

"Talking season is over, it's time to do more," Smart said.

That approach will take all hands on deck, but nobody's hands will be on the football more than quarterback Jake Fromm. The Dawgs will follow his lead and try to put the last two seasons in the rear-view mirror.

"The past is the past, you know? We're focused on the future," Fromm said.

Youth won't be an excuse for Fromm in 2019. Now a junior who's already played a combined 29 total games in a gauntlet SEC, many believe this is the year Jake from State Fromm leads the Dawgs to a championship.

"His enthusiasm rubs off on people, his confidence does," said Smart of Fromm. "It's comforting to know you've got a guy who's had that much experience and that's a luxury, because you don't always have that in this game."

Georgia will have the benefit of an aggressive ground attack led by 1,000-yard rusher D'Andre Swift and complimented by stud freshman Zamir White, who's coming off of two ACL injuries. They will lighten the load of creating chemistry with a receiving core depleted by the NFL Draft.

"It's really about coming together being mentally and physically tough, and that's what we want to be. We want to be a tough, physical, disciplined football team," Fromm said.

And though the last two years haven't gone the Dawgs' way, Smart is confident the failures are just stepping stones to the ultimate success.

"We emphasize Dawg Time, which for us is the fourth quarter, all the time so we're always looking forward and looking for ways to execute. You learn from your mistakes, but you don't dwell on them," he said.

The Dawgs open up their season on the road in Nashville against Vanderbilt.

RELATED: UGA's Jake Fromm feels more prepared as a junior heading into game week

RELATED: The most classic mascot in college football is Georgia's Uga, according to Sports Illustrated

RELATED: UGA legend Herschel Walker talks mental health, stigma

RELATED: SEC Media Days: Jake Fromm wants to "Do more" for Georgia Bulldogs in 2019

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.