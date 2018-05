Defensive coordinator Gerald Dockery stepped into the new role of head coach earlier this week and the Doom gave their new head coach a win.

Dockery was promoted to head coach after Derek Stingley and the team parted ways.

It was a tight ball game throughout, but the Georgia Doom were able to hang on to the 56-44 victory over the Richmond Roughriders giving them their first loss on the year.

