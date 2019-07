The Goergia softball team was eliminated from the Little League tournament in the Southeastern Tournament losing their 2nd game to Virginia 11-7.

Martinez, Georgia which is near Augusta trailed 5-0 in the 3rd, but then rallied and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to get within 1. But Virginia scored 3 runs in the last two innings, to knock out Georgia from the tournament.

It was Georgia's 2nd loss of the tournament after they lost 1-0 to Florida on Thursday.