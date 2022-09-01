Georgia fans flock to Playoff Fan Central ahead of the big game

Fans come down to Playoff Fan Central location to blow off some steam before kickoff.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — What do fans do the before the day before the big game?

Thousands of college football fans have flocked to Playoff Fan Central to take a picture with the Heisman trophy, attempt to kick a field goal or run the drills like big boys. Either way, it’s been entertaining to just be around those who like the game according to the this couple from Cochran, Casey and Traci Paulk.

“We’re just enjoying the vibe and the experience. Just something different than we’re used to," Casey Paulk says.

So while the fans were all about pleasure, the Dawgs football team was strictly business getting in a last practice session before the big game. A trio from Forsyth who made the trip to Indy from Central Georgia says it was a can't miss opportunity to see the Dawgs play for it all on the big stage.

“We’re looking forward to the Dawgs showing up and playing their hardest like they did against Michigan. If they play like they did in the Orange Bowl we’ll be fine and bring it home," Kevin Smith said.

“I was there at the Rose Bowl in 2018 and I’m hoping we can bring it home again this time around," Bryan Ryals said.

Fun was had by all at the Playoff Fan Central experience.

There’s plenty of family, football, food and fun going on at the Playoff Fan Central in the convention both the tide and dawg fans say they are excited about the opportunity that will take place in the circle city on Monday night with kickoff.