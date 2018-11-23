Saturday afternoon, two schools will meet again in a rivalry that dates back to 1893.

Georgia and Georgia Tech fans love the good Old-Fashioned Hate that flows between them.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game -- the rivalry reaches across the state.

This year, the Jackets come in at 7-4 while Georgia sits ranked 5th in the nation sporting a 10-1 record.

Gene Dunwody Junior is a Tech graduate.

"I think that some of the issues now is that Georgia Tech is always an underdog. I mean, the last time we beat them, we had one 4-star player on our team and their whole team is 4- and 5-star players," he said.

Dunwody is eternally optimistic when it comes to the blue and gold.

"The last two times we've been in Athens, we've won, and there's nothing better than winning in Athens," he said with a smile.

Further down on Cherry Street ,Scott Long serves up hot dogs at Spud Dogs.

"My mom and dad have 5 degrees from the University of Georgia, so when we get cut, we bleed black-and-red, we can be 0-10, but that 11th game, we've gotta win," he said.

Scott Long loves his Dawgs so much he's got a slot on the menu at Spud Dogs for Georgia.

"Big ole chili cheese slaw dog," he rattled off.

The two rivals sit two doors down from each other and it gets worse.

"He's not my neighbor, he's my landlord and he's a big Techie," Long admitted.

"The Georgia guy next door, he's nothing he's just an angry little Bulldog that we have to deal with every day," Dunwody joked.

It's typical trash talk that flows freely every November, but wager or not, there could be some financial consequences to this game.

"I don't think my rent is going to change because of the game, but it's out there. I'm watching you, Gene, I'm watching you," Long said.

"Oh, it's definitely going to go up," Dunwody projected. "If Tech loses and he doesn't behave properly, his rent is going up, definitely."

Typically, the higher ranked opponent comes out the victor in this rivalry, so if that proves true this year, Scott may not want to hot dog too much.

Georgia is a 17-point favorite going into Saturday's matchup.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is set for noon and you can watch the game on the SEC Network.

Next week, Georgia will take on Alabama in the SEC Championship.

