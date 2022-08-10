Football Friday Night Roundup: Northeast, Warner Robins and ACE cruise to victory in week 8

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 8.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Tattnall staged a dramatic comeback over rival Stratford.

Game of the Week

Tattnall 33, Stratford 28

Stratford was up 28-20 with under five minutes left but the game changed on a touchdown and onside kick recovery to give the Trojans a chance to complete the comeback. With seven seconds left, Tattnall scored the go-ahead touchdown. This rivalry always seems to come down to the wire. It once again lived up to that reputation.

Three Stars

Spoon Risper, Westside head coach: 100 wins. What a special accomplishment for Risper and the Seminoles. He has led Westside to a lot of winning seasons and reaching the century mark is a high mark in high school football. Now the countdown is on to 200.

Dublin football: Bleckley County looked like a powerhouse through the first part of the season but the Irish managed to slow them down in a big 31-13 win on Friday. Dublin has struggled at times this season but winning as an underdog over a top team like Bleckley County could be just what the doctor ordered.

Antwann Hill Jr.: He finished 20-of-27 with more than 200 yards passing in the Bears win over Northside on Thursday night. He continues to live up to the hype. Hill is the real deal and has a legitimate claim to being the best quarterback not only in Central Georgia but the entire state.

SCOREBOARD

Houston County 21, Northside 17

Rutland 49, Jordan 0

Warner Robins 30, Union Grove 7

FPD 36, Mount de Sales 10

Fullington 43, Harvester Christian 14

Brentwood 31, Edmund Burke 8

St. Andrew's 48, Trinity-Dublin 8

Northeast 49, Kendrick 16

Westside 22, West Laurens 8

Dublin 31, Bleckley County 13

Tattnall 33, Stratford 28

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0

Lee County 43, Veterans 7

ACE 32, Central 6

Johnson County 41, Bacon County 6

Westfield 42, Strong Rock 21

GMC 7, Wilkinson County 6

Jasper County 41, East Laurens 14

Dodge County 21, Jeff Davis 14

Howard 14, Spalding 13

Wheeler County 13, Hawkinsville 7

Montgomery County 24, Portal 15

Upson-Lee 45, Pike County 29

Ola 22, Jones County 15

Dooly County 56, Treutlen 0

Tattnall County 13, Vidalia 7

Crisp County 37, Monroe 12

Jackson 28, Mary Persons 14

Glascock 59, Twiggs County 52

Wilcox County 41, Telfair County 35

Washington County 35, Westside, Augusta 3

Heard County 41, Crawford County 22

Spencer 23, Southwest 7

Putnam County 48, Glenn Hills 6