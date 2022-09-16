Football Friday Night Roundup: Perry takes down Peach, Bleckley rolls in win over West Laurens

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 5.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including two of the top teams in the area squaring off.

Best Game:

Perry 35, Peach County 7

This group of Panthers is built different. Since the slight hiccup against a talented Houston County team, Perry has responded with back-to-back wins over Jones County and Peach County, two of the best teams in Central Georgia. This is a legitimate state title contender this season. Seeing this program and how it has been built into a must-watch product over the last few years is fantastic. There was a time when they weren't mentioned among the best in Central Georgia, and now they are the elite.

Three Stars:

Nick Woodford, Northeast running back: If you aren't on the Woodford bandwagon, you better hurry up because it is getting full. This kid might already be one of the top 10 backs in the state, and he is just a sophomore. However, the potential is through the roof for him as he continues to carry the load for the Raiders. It would not shock me to see them win a state championship during his time there. Against the Gryphons this week, he scored on four different occasions, including a 55-yard touchdown reception. He can do it all.

Bibb County Schools: Northeast and Howard grabbed wins over ACE and Pike. While Southwest shutout Jordan in a 61-0 victory. Rutland and Central played a close contest in the only Bibb versus Bibb game, with the Hurricanes prevailing.

Over the last few weeks, the teams from Macon have looked outstanding, with Westside and Northeast rolling. Rutland and Howard have been much improved too. It is good to see these schools playing well after last season when Northeast was the lone standout. The best part is these teams are getting it done with a lot of young talent with stars who are just freshmen and sophomores.

Bleckley County: The Royals continue to roll this year and remain undefeated through the first five weeks. This week they dominated West Laurens in a 33-0 shutout. This was a team I tabbed before the season as a potential state title contender, and thus far, they've looked the part. This team should be the favorite to win their region and could finish the regular season without a loss.

SCOREBOARD:

Rutland 26, Central 19

Metter 12, Dublin 0

Toombs 43, Treutlen 0

John Milledge Academy 63, Frederica 13

Mt. Vernon 35, Tattnall 34

Crawford County 60, GSIC 0

Bleckley County 33, West Laurens 0

St. Anne Pacelli 21, Stratford 7

Howard 14, Pike County 3

Jones County 62, Locust Grove 0

Dutchtown 14, Warner Robins 7

Westfield 49, Mount de Sales 21

Northside 20, North Cobb 17

Southwest 61, Jordan 0

Northeast 47, ACE 21

Washington County 43, Glenn Hills 7

Hawkinsville 58, Twiggs County 22

Pinewood 34, FPD 28

Veterans 28, Lakeside-Evans 17

GMC 54, Riverside Military 12

John Hancock 40, Crisp Academy 6

Wilcox 52, Tiftarea 28

David Emanuel 22, Windsor 14

Chattahoochee County 61, Taylor County 7

Putnam County 44, Butler 0

Telfair County 48, Montgomery County 23

Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15

Lamar County 42, Jackson 16

Trinity-Dublin 27, Creekside 18

Briarwood 22, Gatewood 13

Johnson County 34, East Laurens 6

Macon County 31, Greenville 20

Schley County 63, Central-Talbotton 0

Jasper County 27, Lake Oconee Academy

What's Next?

Warner Robins vs. Houston County

The Demons are reeling right now as they head into week 6 with a 1-3 record. Houston County had the week off but has been one of the most impressive teams through the first part of the season. The Bears' head coach Jeremy Edwards was on the other side of this rivalry last year, so he will get his first crack at defeating his former boss Marquis Westbrook, which will not be an easy task. This one should be a great game full of storylines.