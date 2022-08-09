Central Georgia native and UGA standout requests trade from Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith was selected 8th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Macon County standout and UGA linebacker Roquan Smith has asked for a trade from the Chicago Bears, according to a report from the NFL Network.

He said in a written statement that negotiations between himself and the organization over a new contract have reached an impasse.

In his statement, he said, "I'm a kid from Macon County, Georgia. When you grow up playing football, you dream of making it to the NFL one day."

Smith said he never imagined being drafted in the top 10 by the Chicago Bears and called it a dream come true. He added that requesting a trade was deeply painful for him.

The former Butkus award winner was drafted 8th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft after breaking out as one of the top linebackers at UGA. Smith has been a star since he entered the league, amassing more than 100 tackles and one interception in each season he has played in the NFL.

"They've refused to negotiate in good faith," Smith said in the statement. "Every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April."

Smith is going into the fifth year of his rookie contract and was hoping for a lucrative extension.

Smith apologized to Bears fans and while he doesn't believe the negotiations will turn around, he has not ruled out the relationship being salvaged.

