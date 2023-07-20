Georgia Ravens: Semi-pro football team debuts in Macon

It’s the Inaugural season for the Georgia Ravens, a semi pro football team based out of Macon.

MACON, Ga. — It's the Inaugural season for the Georgia Ravens, a semi pro football team based out of Macon.

At least 50 players make up the roster with ties to Central Georgia Tech, Houston and Peach County just to name a few schools in the area.

The Ravens are a part of the Southeast Champion Football conference and coaches Quenterrius Green and Jordan Frith require community service every week from the players to give back to the community they hope to support them during game time.

“We're just trying to provide some football to the area. We have a lot of kids here with talent”, says Offensive Coordinator and part team owner, Frith. “They need a place to continue so we want to provide a quality product out here let them get out play some pigskin and provide some entertainment for the families.

The Ravens practice at Carolyn Crayton Park on Mondays and Thursday from 6-9pm if you’re interested in trying out for the team.