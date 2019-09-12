Independent school Liberty will be making its first-ever bowl appearance when it faces Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21 in Orlando, Florida. The Flames are led by first-year coach Hugh Freeze, who used to run the show at Ole Miss. The Eagles closed the season with a 38-10 win over Georgia State. The game will be played at Exploria Stadium, home of Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.

Head Coach Chad Lunsford and his squad are eligible for the second consecutive year. Lunsford said the bowl appearance was a great showing for the university.

"It's definitely very humbling and an awesome opportunity for us to go to back-to-back bowls and this year be able to go go to Orlando and play a good Liberty football team. Now a team that we have to get to work on and get to figuring out and just get a great game plan together and try to finish this season off right," Lunsford said.

The fifth version of the Arizona Bowl will pit Wyoming against Georgia State. The Cowboys won seven games this season to ensure a bowl spot after winning six games and being left out of the postseason a year ago. Georgia State is in its third bowl in five seasons. Their biggest win of the year came after shocking SEC opponent Tennessee, 38-30 on August 31. The Panthers joined the FBS six years ago.