A drug possession charge against Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts has been dropped.

According to CBS affiliate WTOC, an incident report from the Saluda County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina Thursday, 21-year-old Werts was clocked going 80 mph in Saluda the night of July 31. The charge for speeding will remain.

Officers say after Werts was pulled over, they noticed what they claimed to be a white powdery substance they field tested to be cocaine. Further testing proved it was not a controlled substance at all.

Werts was suspended from all team activities following the arrest. However, the two-year starter returned for the third practice of preseason camp after passing a drug test.

With the charge of possession of cocaine dropped, Werts should see no further suspension.