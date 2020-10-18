Georgia Southern shuts out UMass

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Shai Werts threw three touchdown passes and added a 4-yard touchdown run to help Georgia Southern beat Massachusetts 41-0. Werts was 11-of-16 passing for 128 yards with no interceptions and finished with 13 carries for 76 yards. Saturday’s contest against Georgia Southern is the only one currently on the 2020 schedule for the Minutemen, who announced their season was canceled in August before deciding in September to play a limited season.